Reports: University of Cincinnati hires Jerrod Calhoun as next men's basketball coach

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has found its next men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

After firing Wes Miller earlier this month, UC appears to have quickly nabbed Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun following his program's second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Calhoun, 44, is an Ohio native who graduated from Cincinnati after working as a student assistant under former coach Bob Huggins for the 2003-04 season.

Following his graduation, Calhoun was an assistant at Walsh University before rejoining Huggins as an assistant at West Virginia. He then served as head coach at Fairmont State, where he led the Fighting Falcons to an NCAA Division II championship game appearance, and Youngstown State, before joining Utah State in 2024.

In both seasons at Utah State, Calhoun's Aggies have made it to the big dance, losing in the first round in 2025 and the second round in 2026.

Calhoun's arrival comes as the Bearcats look to return to glory after Miller's disappointing tenure. Despite a storied history that includes six Final Four appearances and two national titles, the men's basketball program hasn't been to the tourney since 2019. During Miller's five seasons with the team, UC has appeared in the NIT twice.

The move will be a big leap for Calhoun, who has never coached a Power 4 team. The Bearcats will have to face top teams like Arizona, Houston and Iowa State — who all made this year's Sweet 16 — to make the tournament.

As Calhoun prepares to take over at UC, Miller will return to his home state, coaching the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.