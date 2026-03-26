Cincinnati Reds fall to Boston Red Sox on Opening Day

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Opening Day.

Despite a great pitching performance from ace Andrew Abbott, the Reds struggled to get things going offensively. Cincinnati had only one hit until the sixth inning, when back-to-back singles by Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart loaded the bases for Eugenio Suarez and Spencer Steer. Both struck out swinging to keep things 0-0.

Reliever Pierce Johnson came in for Abbott in the seventh, immediately giving up a double to Red Sox pinch-hitter Marcelo Mayer. A sacrifice bunt by Carlos Narvaez and line-drive single by Ceddanne Rafaela brought Mayer in for the first run of the game.

Manager Terry Francona pulled Johnson, replacing him with lefty Sam Moll, who finished out the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, leadoff hitter Tyler Stephenson got a walk with the help of the ABS challenge system. Still, the Reds couldn't move him beyond first base. Again in the eighth, a two-out double by Stewart put the tying run on base. Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock struck out Suarez.

The Reds finished the game 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth, Trevor Story and Jarren Duran hit back-to-back RBI singles to give the Red Sox two more insurance runs. Those hits came after the ABS challenge system overturned a Roman Anthony strikeout.

Former Red Aroldis Chapman closed things out for Boston, with Steer, Stephenson and pinch-hitter Dane Myers all flying out in the bottom of the ninth.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 4:10 p.m.