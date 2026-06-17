Skyline Chili opening new location at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Grab a bib and get ready to devour a 3-way or coney — Skyline Chili is opening a new location at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.

Skyline's new location, located at 10 Fountain Square Plaza, is holding a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, June 17, with Mayor Aftab Pureval. The location opens to the public Friday, June 19.

The new location, named Skyline's new flagship restaurant, is the company's largest Skyline location to date. It joins Skyline's two other downtown Cincinnati locations at Fourth and Sycamore streets and 1001 Vine Street. Skyline's location at Seventh and Vine streets permanently closed.

The restaurant, which is in the former location of March First Brewing, spans 9,000 square feet and 200 seats, with a 20-person bar, a private party room and a retail merchandise shop. There will also be an exclusive photo opportunity in the restaurant that Skyline says puts guests "inside a larger-than-life chili kettle." Fountain Square's Skyline will also have a designated carry-out and DoorDash pick-up spot on Sixth Street.

Skyline's menu at the Fountain Square location will also be larger than the average Skyline location, with a slew of shareable appetizers, specialty pizzas and all-day breakfast available.

The new Skyline Chili location will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.