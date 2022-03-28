WCPO 9 Shred Day April 9 at participating Furniture Fair locations

Protect yourself from identity thieves and get rid of unwanted prescription drugs by taking part in WCPO 9 Shred Day benefiting Crime Stoppers.

The event takes place Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at five Furniture Fair locations around the Tri-State, split up into two categories: Shred-It locations will be at Eastgate, Northgate and Fairfield. Royal Document Destruction locations are at Fields Ertel and Cold Spring.

All donations go to Crime Stoppers to help solve crimes in our community.

In order to keep everyone safe, we have established new procedures on the day of the event. These procedures must be followed in order to have your papers shredded. We appreciate you helping keep everyone safe and healthy:

There is a four box or bag limit per vehicle.

Please place all paper in your trunk or back hatch. A volunteer will remove the paper for you.

You must wear a mask or facial covering.

Prescription medication can be dropped in a receptacle from your vehicle window

Donations can be dropped into a receptacle marked "Donations."

Please be aware that you may encounter longer lines and wait times.

We CAN shred: All paper, rubber bands, paper clips, staples, notebooks, file folders, alligator clips, and blueprints.

We CANNOT shred: Batteries, metal items, hard drives, computers, electronics, plastic bottles, glass of any kind, perishable items, food or liquids.

We can also take over-the-counter medications and prescription pills.

We DO NOT ACCEPT: Liquids, ointments, needles, pens, gels or creams.

Participating Furniture Fair locations :

Fairfield

7200 Dixie Highway (RT. 4)

Fairfield, OH 45014

(513) 874-5553

Cold Spring

3710 Alexandria Pike

Cold Spring, KY 41076

(859) 572-6800

Eastgate

4363 Eastgate Square Dr.

Eastgate, OH 45245

(513) 753-8555

Northgate

8760 Colerain Ave.

Northgate, OH 45251

(513) 385-6600

Fields Ertel

9591 Fields Ertel Road

Loveland, OH 45140

(513) 774-9591