Have documents that need to be shredded? Join the WCPO 9 Shred Day

CINCINNATI — Protect yourself from identity thieves by getting rid of sensitive documents and unwanted prescription drugs by taking part in the Furniture Fair WCPO 9 Shred Day benefiting Crime Stoppers.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at five Furniture Fair locations. All donations go to Crime Stoppers to pay for tips that help solve crimes in our community. Please limit to four bags or boxes per vehicle.

To keep the line moving and get you on your way:



Please place all paper in your trunk or back hatch.

Please remain in your car at all times, put your car in park and unlock your trunk.

You will be able to drop prescription medication into a receptacle from your vehicle window.

Please be generous and drop your donations into the receptacle marked "Donations.”

Please be aware that you may encounter longer lines and wait times.

What you can shred: All paper, rubber bands, paper clips, staples, notebooks, file folders, alligator clips, blueprints.

What you CAN NOT shred: Batteries, metal items, hard drives, computers, electronics, plastic bottles, glass, perishable items, food, liquids.

What’s accepted for the Drug Take-Back: Over-the-counter medications and prescription pills.

What’s NOT accepted for the Drug Take-Back: Liquids, ointments, needles, pens, gels, or creams.

You can check the exact locations for these items at the bottom of this article.

Furniture Fair Shred-It locations

North - Fairfield 7200 Dixie Highway (RT. 4) Fairfield, 45014 (513) 874-5553

East - Eastgate 4363 Eastgate Square Dr. Cincinnati, 45245 (513) 753-8555

West- Northgate 8760 Colerain Ave. Groesbeck, 45251 (513) 385-6600

Furniture Fair Royal Document Destruction locations

Northeast – Fields Ertel 9591 Fields Ertel Road Loveland, 45140 (513) 774-9591

South- Cold Spring 3710 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 (859) 572-6800



