Sheriff: Man charged with murder after shooting that killed grandfather, injured 2 other family members

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A Brown County man is accused of killing his grandfather and injuring two other family members during a shooting Wednesday, investigators said.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said deputies received a report just before 6:30 p.m. of an active shooter at a home on Wahlburg East Road in Georgetown. Georgetown police were first to arrive, followed by Brown County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

When they entered the home, officials found 81-year-old Ralph Neff Sr. dead with a gunshot wound to the head. His wife, 77-year-old Margaret Neff, had been shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen. Another person, 30-year-old Zachary Neff, was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the face.

Margaret and Zachary Neff were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no information on their current status, Ellis said.

Ralph and Margaret Neff's grandson and Zachary's cousin, 24-year-old Noah Clifton, was found outside the home standing near a vehicle that was running. He was taken into custody without incident, Ellis said.

The sheriff said Clifton will be charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.