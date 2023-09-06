Watch Now
Sheriff: 21-year-old drowns at Butler County nature preserve

One person is dead after a drowning at a Butler County nature preserve. The St. Clair Township Fire Department said its water rescue team was called to Antenen Nature Preserve at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a person went into the water and never resurfaced.
Posted at 11:06 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 11:22:59-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead after drowning at a Butler County nature preserve, Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release.

The St. Clair Township Fire Department said its water rescue team was called to Antenen Nature Preserve at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a person went into the water.

Crews were able to pull the person from the water, but officials said they did not survive. Jones said the man was fishing and swimming at the preserve with a group of people at the time of the drowning. According to investigators, he jumped into the water at Four Mile Creek and did not resurface.

The man's name has not been released.

