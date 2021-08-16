Watch
Rebound

Actions

More than 100 companies at major job fair this Friday

FC Cincinnati, DHL, Hard Rock Casino, Cintas and more
items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Virtual Job Fair for Unemployed South Floridians
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 11:22:18-04

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Tired of your current job or out of work entirely?

More than 100 Cincinnati-area employers will be looking for hundreds of new workers later this week, in areas from sports to health care and the auto industry, in one of the biggest local job fairs of 2021.

The Superior Career Fair ties in with Cincinnati's upcoming Black Family Reunion, but the job fair is open to anyone who registers: There are no requirements that you attend the Reunion.

We spoke with several of the participating employers, which include DHL, Hard Rock Casino, Cintas, the Jeff Wyler automotive group and FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati

Team president Jeff Berding said he needs entry level workers who want to advance to top jobs.

"I have a woman who is a vice president of FC Cincinnati who was a game day intern when I worked for the Bengals," Berding said. "She is now vice president of a professional sports team."

Wyler Automotive Group

Soccer not really for you? Maybe you are someone who likes cars.

The Wyler Automotive group is hiring for dozens of positions in sales, service and support.

Jeff Baioni is the lead recruiter with the Jeff Wyler automotive family, which needs sales and finance people, as well as service technicians at almost all its dealerships.

"We'll train you in how to do it," Baioni said. "We will coach you and give you feedback, and the sky is the limit."

CTI medical trials

Prefer office work?

CTI Clinical Trial Services in Covington needs researchers, HR people, and assistants to help study new medicines -- including COVID-19 treatments -- CEO Timothy Schroeder said.

"There's a lot of organizations where you can make a good living," Shroeder said. "We feel like you are in a unique situation where you can make a difference and a good living."

The Superior Job Fair is this Friday at the Sharonville Convention Center, and while it focuses on diversity and inclusion, it is open to everyone. CLICK HERE to learn more and register.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.