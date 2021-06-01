Watch
Massive Cincinnati healthcare job fair Wednesday

WCPO teaming up with Superior Career Fairs
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 01, 2021
CINCINNNATI — Looking for work? Or just tired of your current job and hoping to move up?

WCPO 9 News this week is partnering up again with a local virtual job fair, offering hundreds of good paying jobs in the health care industry.

Scott Shields of West Chester lost his IT job during the pandemic, and struggled to find a new one.

Until he was watching WCPO's Good Morning Tri-State one morning.

"I wound up watching the morning news, and I am seeing The Rebound Cincinnati, with news about a job fair," he said.

So he signed up for the Superior Career Fair, and landed a good paying IT position, even getting to work from home.

Meggan Jones is a nurse who also found her dream job at the Superior fair.

"I uploaded my resume to the website," she told us, "and just did it."

Superior Career Fair returns with health industry jobs

So the Superior Career Fair is back this week, and this time it is focusing on Cincinnati area health care jobs.

All interviews will be done via Zoom, as they were during the pandemic.

It will feature everything from nursing to physical therapy to even food service and maintenance jobs. A college degree is not required, unless you are looking for a nursing or management position.

Employers hiring include:

  • UC Health
  • Mercy Health
  • Cincinnati VA Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Beacon Orthopedics

Superior's Bob Westerkamp says the great thing about the heath industry are the benefits.

"They absolutely have some of the best benefits you can find," he said.

The job fair takes place Wednesday morning. CLICK HERE to sign up.

