Looking for work? Check out these job fairs next week

CINCINNATI — As part of our coverage called The Rebound, which is meant to help our viewers and readers rebound economically from the coronavirus pandemic, we've been trying to find ways to help you get back to work.

One of those ways is through our Getting Back to Work in Greater Cincinnati Facebook page, where multiple employers post openings daily. If you're looking for work, definitely join the page and keep an eye on daily postings.

We have also partnered with several agencies to bring you job fairs. One of those is Cincinnati Works, a nonprofit agency that provides free lifetime career coaching and support services.

The other is Superior Career Fairs, which hosts virtual job fairs across the country and has had several local fairs since the pandemic began.

Next week, both of these agencies will have job fairs on Wednesday, April 14. If you're looking for work, mark your calendars. Here is more info about each job fair and how to sign up:

CINCINNATI WORKS



Date/time : Wednesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: Wednesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost : Free

: Free Virtual or in person : In person. Location: The Care Center at 11020 S. Lebanon Rd., Loveland, Ohio

: In person. Location: The Care Center at 11020 S. Lebanon Rd., Loveland, Ohio Employer(s) : Meridian BioScience, a Cincinnati Works employer partner who is looking to fill multiple full-time positions

: Meridian BioScience, a Cincinnati Works employer partner who is looking to fill multiple full-time positions How to register: Fill out this form

SUPERIOR CAREER FAIRS

