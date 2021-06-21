Watch
Rebound

Actions

Local agency offers free program to help jump start careers in tech

items.[0].image.alt
Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Computer keyboard
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 07:39:47-04

CINCINNATI — Many people needed to pickup additional skills during the pandemic to make ends meet. Now, the Community Action Agency is offering a free tech program to help workers get ahead.

Shawnte Hodge is with the Community Action Agency, and she leads the Tech Works program. She said this program can help people for years to come.

"I feel like with this program, we have the opportunity to truly transform a generation," Hodge said.

Montez Watson was one person who went through the program. He was working for TQL from home during the pandemic, and he wanted to continue his education in information technology.

"So I felt like getting certifications was that next step in the right direction of, you know... growing in my career," Watson said.

However, certificates usually come with price tags up to $3,000, and Watson and his family couldn't afford that. Then, he found the Community Action Agency's free tech workers program.

"It was probably the best opportunity for me to try and find a solution that was cost efficient for us at the time," Watson said.

After he received his certificate from the program, Watson started working with the agency to lead classes within the program.

"Montez is a testament as to how Community Action Agency can help you to gain a skill set," Hodge said. "And then that skill set can take you from point A to point Z."

"I don't have a teacher's license, but I'm mentoring, coaching other adults to get the same certification that I just got," Watson said. "I just want to kind of give back and be helpful to them."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound is a resource to help our community make it to the other side of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a question or story idea, email us at therebound@wcpo.com.

Click here to join the Facebook group Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area, where you can connect to other job seekers and employers around the area.

Looking for a job? Click here to see what is available locally.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

Click here or call (877) 644-6562 for information about unemployment benefits in Ohio.

Click here or call (877) 369-5984 for information about unemployment benefits in Kentucky.

Click here or call 1-800-891-6499 for information about unemployment benefits in Indiana.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!