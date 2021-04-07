Kentuckians can get in-person unemployment help starting next week

Watch
“It’s been the most frustrating thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” one payment-seeker said of his experience looking for help over the phone. “You keep calling these numbers time after time after time after time. Nobody ever calls you back.”
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 19:02:13-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians struggling to receive unemployment benefits will get their first chance to explain their situation in person on April 15, when the doors of 13 career centers swing open across the state.

The nearest one — 1324 Madison Avenue in Covington — will give northern Kentuckians the opportunity to talk to another human being instead of waiting hours on the phone for help.

Waiting hours, by the way, has been a best-case scenario for many payment-seekers. Others report calling for weeks in a row and receiving no help or answer.

“It’s been the most frustrating thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Ken Leeds, who lost his job at General Cable in August and abruptly lost his unemployment benefits in early 2021. “You keep calling these numbers time after time after time after time. Nobody ever calls you back.”

Leeds and others in his situation gained the ability to book appointments on Wednesday. If you’re in need, here’s the link to do it yourself.

Slots are only available between April 15-30, but more will open up on April 19.

Leeds is one of more than 100 people who have reached out to WCPO for help in the pandemic, frustrated with attempts to get it from official sources.

His experience with the state’s unemployment system has been so disheartening that he’s skeptical even of the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Maybe that’ll help, I don’t know,” he said. “The only thing you can count on is don’t count on it.”

