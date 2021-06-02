Job search requirement for unemployment recipients creates new pandemic milestone

CINCINNATI — The Tri-State has now reached another pandemic milestone: Work search requirements are back for those who receive unemployment insurance benefits in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

To successfully file an unemployment insurance claim, claimants have to go online and upload documents proving they did two things to find a job.

That could include submitting a resume or going to a job interview.

States waived this requirement when job loss numbers soared last year due to COVID-19. Attorney Regina Campbell with Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati said she anticipates some will have trouble navigating this new requirement.

“There's no doubt that it is more work for people, that it is more fumbling through the system for people. So, I anticipate it’s going to cause some problems, but, unfortunately, this is part of unemployment,” said Campbell. “It was gone for a good reason, but the message from Columbus, and from other parts of the country as well, is: there are jobs out there, and we want you to work.”

Not everyone has to conduct work search activities. Ohio, for example, provides an exemption for individuals enrolled in approved training programs or classes.

Click here to read Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's statement and see a list of exemptions.

To see Kentucky requirements, click here.

Indiana lists job search requirement information here.