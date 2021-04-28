Hamilton initiative aiming to change landscape of two neighborhoods

HAMILTON, Ohio — A new initiative is aiming to change the landscape of two Hamilton neighborhoods.

The Hamilton State or Reality series is about empowering hopeful entrepreneurs and giving them tools and resources they need to succeed.

"What brought me here is to gain knowledge," said Natosha Frazier, owner of Cajun Roule Southern Soul Food. "What I don't know hopefully someone can help me, lead me the right way, show me the road to go down. That way I can make my dream a reality."

Frazier has lived in Hamilton's Second Ward for 20 years. She's also a business owner, operating out of her home for the last two and a half years.

"I provide would food with a kick -- with jazz," she said.

Due to the pandemic, she hasn't been able to focus entirely on her business. But that's about to change.

A food truck hopefully will open soon, and beyond that: "Something to leave for my children, my nieces, my nephews. My family," Frazier said. "That's the ultimate goal here, is to open up a family restaurant, maybe even a chain, because my food is that good!"

Business leaders and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce want to help low-income neighborhoods succeed.

"As Hamilton moves forward economically, there are some more challenged neighborhoods that aren't benefitting from that as much," said chamber of commerce president Dan Bates. "We have choices. We let them fall further behind, not only is that unfair. It also becomes dangerous. Or we can figure out how the tide rises all ships."