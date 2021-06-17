Watch
Findlay Market hosts tasting event for Juneteenth

WCPO
Danielle Delaine, owner of Herban Vegans.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 06:00:14-04

CINCINNATI — Black-owned businesses that persevered through the pandemic will be highlighted at Juneteenth at Findlay Market with a tasting event.

Danielle Delaine owns Herban Vegans, a local shop which specializes in vegan seafood, which will be one of the shops taking part in the event.

Delaine started Herban Vegans in late 2019, just before the pandemic hit, causing her to shift the business model to delivery only. The shop was so popular though that Delaine struggled to keep up with orders.

After a rough year, Delaine is going to have her own storefront along Elm Street thanks to some help from the program Findlay Launch.

Delaine said keeping family traditions alive with her own spin on them is what has helped keep her going.

"It's so important for us to keep the diversity and the tradition of coming downtown alive," she said. "I can remember Saturday after Saturday coming down to Findlay Market... My mom, my aunts, my uncles, we'd all get in the car, it was almost like a field trip, it was part of the culture, it was part of our culture to come down here and shop for fresh goods, fresh produce and take it back home to make something delicious."

Juneteenth at Findlay Market starts Friday, and tasting event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets to the event here.

Para leer sobre el coronavirus y aprender como te puedes proteger de él, oprima aquí.

