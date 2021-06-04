Coppin's looking for some egg-cellent team members

COVINGTON, Ky. — The restaurant Coppin's inside Hotel Covington is stepping up hiring for kitchen team members as Kentucky prepares to lift pandemic restrictions.

When the pandemic hit, kitchen positions at the restaurant were vacated, turning the heat up on the remaining members. Now, the kitchen team has 20 members who are kicking pork butt.

As restrictions lift though, the team is worried about being berried by their work.

According to head pastry chef Maddy Bernard, dishwashers and cooks for every shift are needed, a prep cook is wanted and Coppin's is looking for a banquet assistant, to name a few open positions.

"We are looking for just about every position here in the kitchen," Bernard said. "Especially as we get these kind of corporate groups traveling again, there really is some pressure to open up for those services earlier in the week.”

Line cook positions start at $14 an hour, and Hotel Covington management said they are willing to train people with little to no restaurant experience.

Bernard describes Coppin's as a restaurant with a hotel attached to it, meaning the food service takes priority in her eyes. She said this makes the workplace a real sweet treat.

"We want to be the type of place where people like to work, where they get excited to come into work every day," Bernard said. "We’re putting a lot of effort into creating that kind of environment.”