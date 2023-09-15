Perfect Friday forecast. Here's when we could see rain during Oktoberfest weekend

It's Oktoberfest weekend in Zinzinnati and the forecast is looking good for the majority of the weekend but we aren't in the clear!

Friday is sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s. It's a carbon copy of what we enjoyed on Thursday so you know the drill, let's get outside! Kickoff temperatures for Friday night football will be in the mid 70s and cooling to the mid 60s by the end of our games. It will also be an ideal evening to be downtown celebrating Oktoberfest with no weather issues.

Saturday is mostly sunny to start and then clouds start to move in, eventually turning mostly cloudy late in the day. Temperatures will warm to 80 degrees. The majority of the day will be dry but it's in the evening that isolated showers will be possible. At this point, it wouldn't last long if it does rain in any location across the Tri-State. If you are heading out Saturday evening, I wouldn't be overly worried about rain.

Jennifer Ketchmark Oktoberfest forecast Saturday



Our highest chance for rain over the weekend is on Sunday with a 30-40% chance for rain. There are slight chances around in the morning and then redeveloping in the afternoon hours behind the cold front. This of course, could mean some brief light rain if you are out for the big festival or at the Bengals game at Paycor Stadium. But it certainly isn't a washout!

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday morning rain chance



Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday afternoon rain chance



MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Patchy fog possible

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Evening isolated showers

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Cloudy, not as cool

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 75

