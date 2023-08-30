Watch Now
PD: 13-year-old ejected, 6 others transported to hospital after crash near Taylor High School in Cleves

The district says multiple students and a staff member are involved
Multiple Three Rivers School District students and a staff member are in the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning in Cleves near Taylor High School, the district said in a press release. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Cooper Avenue. At least two vehicles are involved. First responders said a Taylor High School student was ejected from one of the vehicles. They said one person was airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter and that seven others were taken in ambulances. Read the full story here: https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/hamilton-county/cleves/fd-student-ejected-7-others-transported-to-hospital-after-crash-near-taylor-high-school-in-cleves
Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 13:32:46-04

CLEVES, Ohio — Seven people are in the hospital, including three small children and two teens, after a Wednesday morning crash near Taylor High School in Cleves, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Some of the victims are Three Rivers Local School District students and a staff member, according to the district.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Cooper Avenue. A 44-year-old woman driving a Honda Pilot with two teen passengers was turning from US 50 when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, deputies said.

A 13-year-old girl was ejected from the Honda, and sustained serious injuries, police said. She was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital by a medical helicopter. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she is in "critical but stable condition."

A 15-year-old boy was also transported to Children's Hospital. Investigator's have not provided an update on his condition. The 44-year-old driver was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old woman, was transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, investigators said. There were also three small children in the vehicle. Investigators did not specify their ages but said they were all transported to Children's Hospital. Deputies said they do not have an update on their conditions at this time.

A box truck was also involved in the crash, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The truck was stopped, waiting to turn onto US 50 and was struck when the Honda and the Hyundai collided. Investigators said the truck driver was not injured.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash. They also did not specify which driver was the Three Rivers Local School District staff member.

The intersection has reopened.

A spokesperson for the district said extra counselors and support have been put in place for the rest of the week to help students and staff with any fear, anxiety or sadness related to this incident.

Editors note: A previous version of this story cited first responders when identifying the number of people hospitalized. That number has been updated to reflect the information from The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

