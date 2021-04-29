Woodburn Brewery reopens under new ownership in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Woodburn Brewing will host a grand reopening under new ownership from 4-11 p.m. Thursday.

The craft brewery located at 2800 Woodburn Ave. in East Walnut Hills originally opened in 2016. Its original owners closed Woodburn's door last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

March First Brewing, located in Sycamore Township, announced it purchased Woodburn in December with plans to reopen it. March First decided to retain the Woodburn name and logo with the purchase.

Thursday's grand reopening will feature a new Passionfruit Tart Ale dubbed Encantado and a new Double Dry Hopped Lemon Drop IPA in a series they are naming Hydra after the mythological monster with many heads.

Mainstay Woodburn beers such as the Solo Coffee Blonde will be available for purchase in cans in the taproom.

March First also purchased green space behind Woodburn's location with plans to construct a beer garden in the space, a press release stated.

"I am absolutely ecstatic that I get to work with Cincinnati Distilling and March First Brewing to reopen Woodburn. It’s been a gem in the neighborhood for some time, and I can’t wait to get my team in there to just blow the doors off and have some fun," said Giacomo Ciminello, who will be managing Woodburn Brewing for March First.

For more information about Woodburn Brewing visit www.woodburnbrewing.com.