The Nail Studio celebrates 10 years of making beautiful nail art in NKY

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — While the pandemic has strained many local small businesses, The Nail Studio in Northern Kentucky is on the rebound and celebrating 10 years in business -- and they’re looking to grow their staff.

The studio's owners said its loyal customers were the ones who helped keep the doors open for a decade and through the pandemic.

Customers WCPO spoke to called The Nail Studio “Kenton County’s finest” nail salon, and polish and pedicures are back on the menu.

“They do a great job here, it’s always so cute and everyone is so nice. It’s kind of an event,” said Donna Sandman, a customer for four years.

Whitney Miller

It’s an event that’s been going on for a decade now. The owners say the pandemic nearly took their small business after it had to close its doors last spring to comply with pandemic orders.

“I was unemployed for the first time,” said owner Dina Deller.

She opened the salon as a way to give women a chance at creating a business. Each nail technician is an independent contractor. So when the pandemic closures began, the money stopped.

“It was rough,” said manager Tara Grow, who has been with the studio for nine years. “We are so used to seeing people all the time, so being stuck at home and not being able to get out and see people was very hard for us.”

But things are looking up for beauty shops across Kentucky, now that closures have been lifted and these women are back to work. Things are picking up so much that Deller is looking for more nail technicians.

Whitney Miller

For The Nail Studio’s 10-year anniversary, Deller and her team are giving back to other small business.

“This week we had donuts from Moonrise. We eat lunch typically from another small business - We had Oriental Wok this week,” Grow said.

It’s one way they’re making sure to help keep others afloat like their customers did for them.

“We want them to succeed like we have been able to succeed,” Deller said.