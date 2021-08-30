Several Cincinnati arts organizations announce updated COVID-19 protocols

CINCINNATI — Several local arts organizations Monday announced updates to their COVID-19 policies to attend live shows at their venues.

The Aronoff Center for the Arts, Music Hall, Playhouse in the Park and the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Otto M. Budig Theater will all require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry into those venues.

In a release, the Cincinnati Arts Association, who manages Music Hall and the Aronoff also announced that "due to the high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Hamilton County and the surrounding area, all guests, staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in our venues, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is effective immediately and until further notice."

Each venue's policies require guests 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination for entry into their venues with a valid ticket. For children under 12, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required 72 hours before a performance.

Dates of vaccination and negative testing status vary by location. The Playhouse will require proof of vaccination starting Oct. 1. Music Hall and the Aronoff's COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination policy will go into effect Sept. 13.

The arts organizations are the latest live entertainment venues to update attendance policies as COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country.

Earlier in August, PromoWest, Music & Event Management Inc., the Woodward Theater and Live Nation announced policies requiring a mix of COVID-19 negative tests or proof of vaccinations to attend events at their facilities.

