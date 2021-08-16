Riverbend, Icon Music Center, Taft Theatre join venues requiring vaccination or negative test proof

CINCINNATI — Music & Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) is joining a growing list of venue management companies requiring either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before guests may enter one of its facilities.

MEMI operates Riverbend Music Center, PNC Pavilion, the Taft Theatre and the new Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center, including the outdoor ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park.

The requirement for any concert goer to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend a show at any venue will take effect starting Oct. 4, according to a MEMI press release. For all shows happening between now and Oct. 4th updates or changes to entry requirements will be at the artist’s discretion.

The release also states, "all fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a PRINTED copy of the vaccination card with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation. OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue."

For those under 12 years of age, the venues require proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48- hours before an event. Those over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction will still be required to prove a negative test result received within 48-hours of an event.

MEMI venues join PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, whose parent company, AEG, on Friday announced it would begin requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all guests starting Aug. 29.

