Nonprofit aims to build confidence and self-esteem in women and young girls

Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 21, 2021
CINCINNATI — One woman hopes that her nonprofit will help build self-esteem and confidence in women and young girls through the use of modeling.

La Glenda Reed believes in instilling confidence in women from the inside out. That's why she founded the nonprofit Self Esteem Inc.

The nonprofit trains women in transition and young girls between the ages of 7 and 12 years old who have been in and out of the juvenile justice system in modeling. Reed said the goal of the nonprofit is to build so much confidence that the women and girls in the program develop an interest in things like education.

"A lot of the kids that I've worked with are handpicked to the juvenile justice system, or they're failing," Reed said. "And then to see them want to improve their lives and actually get back interested in their education... That's the beautiful part about this program..."

