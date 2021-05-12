Listermann Trail House plans Memorial Day weekend opening

CINCINNATI — Listermann Brewing Co., one of the Queen City's longest operating craft breweries is planning to open a second location soon.

Dan Listermann, president and founder of Listermann said he plans to open the Listermann Trail House at the corner of Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue near the Wasson Way Trail this Memorial Day weekend.

"We're just three blocks down the street," Listermann said of the Trail House, which is located inside the former Delicio Coal Fire Pizzeria.

Listermann opened his original brewery supply store at 1621 Dana Ave. in 1991. Listermann Brewing Co. started serving its own craft brewery in the early 2000s.

He said what will make the Trail House different from the original taproom is the types of beer the new location will serve.

"This will be the restaurant with more ordinary beers," Listermann said.

Those "ordinary beers" will include more traditional ales and lagers compared to the experimental and seasonal beers that have garnered Listermann a strong following.

"We'll have your pizza, your garlic breads, your salads, your pretzels and Listermann beer cheese," added Michael Musgrave, the general manager of the Listermann Trail House.

Musgrave is making use of the large central oven Delicio used to cook its pizzas before closing in 2019.

Musgrave and Listermann plan to incorporate elements such as bike racks and decor to reflect the Trail House's location at the end of a newly finished portion of the Wasson Way Trail on Montgomery Road as well.

"This is going to be a family friendly place, a place for everybody to come in," Musgrave said.

Listermann said the Listermann Trail House came about after another venture, announced in late 2019 fell through after the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

That concept was to be a German-style beer hall on Fourth Street, Downtown.

"Just opportunities as they come along," Listermann said of deciding to open the Trail House instead.

Tap here for more information about Listermann Brewing Co.