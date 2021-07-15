Face It Spa celebrates a decade of making skin beautiful

CINCINNATI — If you are looking for beautiful skin, look no further than downtown Cincinnati.

Giovanni Finocchiaro is celebrating a decade in business at his quiet spa at the corner of Plum and West Ninth. He said his mission at Face It Spa is to make sure his clients glow.

“I think people started to realize that instead of covering up their skin with a lot of makeup, natural, beautiful skin is what’s more popular,” said Finocchiaro. “ You don’t have to wear as much makeup if your skin looks good.”

Finocchiaro’s older sister is an esthetician, and she inspired him to get into the skin business. The pair grew up in Eaton, Ohio, a small town 24 miles west of Dayton.

“It was very country," he said. “I grew up with dirt bikes, and 4-H farming and things like that. It was a really fun place to grow up.”

It was also peaceful. It’s what he was going for when he found his shop on West Ninth 10 years ago.

“I saw this street and I loved it,” he said. “It was mainly residential. It's a quiet street, so parking is easy and I think there is something very calming about the area and the space.”

Finocchiaro believes it all comes down to how his clients feel and that goes beyond the surface.

“When I first started doing this, I was concerned about just being a part of a vain industry, wondering if I was contributing anything to life of importance,” he said. “But I realized quickly that that’s not the case at all. A lot of my clients come to me and really struggle with serious skin problems, and I’ve really been able to help build their confidence and its been so fun to be a part of that journey.”