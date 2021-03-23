Menu

Watch
We're Open

Actions

BrewDog Brewing reopening Pendleton location this Friday

BREWDOG.png
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 11:14:53-04

CINCINNATI — After more than a three-month hiatus, BrewDog Brewing Co. will reopen its Pendleton location at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Scotland-based brewery temporarily closed its taproom at 316 Reading Rd. on Dec. 21 due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. BrewDog also closed locations in Indianapolis and those near Columbus around the same time.

When BrewDog Pendleton reopens Friday, it will operate under modified hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

BrewDog Pendleton first opened in November 2019 with 24 taps of craft beer, a mezzanine with games and a rooftop bar.

For more information about the reopening, visit www.brewdog.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!
were-open-cincinnati.jpg

We're Open Cincinnati

4:43 PM, Mar 20, 2020