BrewDog Brewing reopening Pendleton location this Friday

CINCINNATI — After more than a three-month hiatus, BrewDog Brewing Co. will reopen its Pendleton location at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Scotland-based brewery temporarily closed its taproom at 316 Reading Rd. on Dec. 21 due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. BrewDog also closed locations in Indianapolis and those near Columbus around the same time.

When BrewDog Pendleton reopens Friday, it will operate under modified hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

BrewDog Pendleton first opened in November 2019 with 24 taps of craft beer, a mezzanine with games and a rooftop bar.

For more information about the reopening, visit www.brewdog.com.

