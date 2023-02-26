Watch Now
Ohio State Representative Kris Jordan dies at 46

Ohio House of Representatives
Posted at 8:06 PM, Feb 25, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Kris Jordan, a Republican from Delaware County, died Saturday. The lawmaker was just 46-years-old.

In a statement to the House, Speaker Jason Stephens expressed his condolences.

“Kris was a loving father, a man of faith, a leader, and a person I considered a dear friend,” Stephens said.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that all flags at the Statehouse and in public buildings in his home county to be flown at half-staff.

"Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan," DeWine said in a statement. "We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss. Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County."

His cause of death has not been mentioned.

