'As long as it's over that stinkin' track' | Officials weigh solutions to train crossing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Two problematic railroad crossings in Fairfield could see major overhauls if a series of plans now up for public input become reality.

The Butler County Transportation Improvement District and City of Fairfield opened a joint public comment website for a project that would construct an overpass around the Symmes Road rail crossing and close North Gilmore Road around that crossing.

An average of 13,000 cars and 50 trains meet per day at the Symmes Road rail crossing.

We spoke with Ken Wellman as he sat in his car, stuck behind a train on North Gilmore, and asked how often the pause in his day happened.

"At least twice a week," Wellman said.

As the train continued rumbling past, we told him the plan and asked what he thought of the proposed solutions.

"If they can afford it, it's a good idea," Wellman said. "We get stuck quite a bit. There's always a line of traffic. There's one now."

Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus said engineering has been funded, but the city and county would need the public's input to pick between the three options for Symmes Road and pursue additional funding for the project that comes out on top.

"I think the majority of people have told me 'I don't care which one as long as it's over that stinkin' track'," Rhodus said.

Butler County Transportation Improvement District Board Chair Donald Hassler said he has been trying to get an overpass built over the rails on Symmes Road since the 1980s, and we asked him why the push in 2025 would be different.

"The traffic has increased quite a bit with the businesses. We're tied into the bypass, we put that in, and it's a shortcut for you to get back across there," Hassler said.

The deadline to weigh in on the project is Oct. 17.

You can read the details and provide your feedback through this virtual town hall created by the city and county.