Cocktail bar, Nice Life, to open in former location of The Drinkery in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A new "retro-inspired" cocktail bar is set to open this weekend in the space of a former Over-the-Rhine staple.

Nice Life, owned by 4EG, will open Friday, Oct. 3, at 1150 Main Street, the former location of The Drinkery.

4EG acquired The Drinkery in 2023 and was initially set to rebrand in 2024, but the project was temporarily launched as The Setback due to construction adjustments. The Setback closed in June 2025 as 4EG has been fully renovating the space with new upgraded seating, decor, back patio and more.

Nice Life's owners said the cocktail bar draws inspiration from past decades, like the '70s and '80s. The bar's interior is filled with orange-patterned wallpaper, neon accents, a gold disco ball and a colorblock dance floor to evoke the disco era. The bar's outdoor patio will also feature a mural from local artist Technique.

Provided

The bar will have a variety of seating, including high-top tables, banquettes and barstools. Nice Life will also have a newly added second bar on the dance floor for speedier service. The area also doubles as a private party setup, according to 4EG.

In terms of drinks, guests can expect several signature cocktails, like the Rosemary Rhapsody, which includes Tito's vodka, Amaro-Meletti, rosemary-honey syrup, lemon juice, orange bitters and a torched rosemary sprig. Another signature cocktail is the Saturday Night Cider, with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, chilled apple cider, lemon juice, ginger beer, brut champagne and a cinnamon stick.

Provided

Nice Life will also offer classic cocktails — some with a twist, like a maple-infused take on an old fashioned — as well as beers, seltzers and THC options, among non-alcoholic drinks.

Similar to the previous programming at The Drinkery and The Setback, Nice Life will host DJs, live music acts and karaoke.

Following its grand opening Friday, Nice Life will be open seven days a week:



Sunday through Friday — 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Saturday — 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

You can click here to stay up to date with Nice Life.