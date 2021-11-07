University of Dayton student killed while attending concert in Houston

The University of Dayton confirmed Saturday evening that a student was killed while attending a concert in Houston, Texas.

According to a release from the university, 21-year-old Franco Patino, a senior from Naperville, Illinois, was killed at the concert on Friday, November 5, 2021.

At least eight people were killed after a crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged during the concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics, the release said.

Patino was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, as well as the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD. He was also currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio, according to the release.

Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are available for students.