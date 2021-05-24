24-7 service starts Sunday for some Metro routes

CINCINNATI — Some metro bus riders will start to see a big jump in available rides starting this Sunday.

Metro will roll out Phase 1 of its Reinventing Metro service improvements on 10 routes. The initiative aims to boost the region’s economic development through expanded bus connections, routes and more frequent rides -- including some routes offering 24-hour service.

“When you think about the impact, these improvements are nothing short of revolutionary,” said Darryl Haley, Metro CEO and general manager. “Additionally, there will be significant economic benefits that will be felt throughout the region because of this investment."

Metro will add new 24-7 service on seven routes:

Rt. 4 serving Kenwood-Blue Ash

Rt. 11 serving Madison Road

Rt. 17 serving Mt. Healthy

Rt. 33 serving Glenway Ave.

Rt. 43 serving Bond Hill

Rt. 78 serving Lincoln Heights

Rt. 51 crosstown from Glenway Crossing to Hyde Park

Routes 16 (Mt. Healthy), 20 (Winton-Tri-County) and 46 (Avondale) will have service earlier and later daily. Routes 16 and 20 will also offer new Sunday services starting May 30.

Metro said the increased service on Sundays on all 10 routes will improve wait times by 10 to 15 minutes.