First Lutheran Church, OTR Adopt reach breakthrough in bell tower battle

CINCINNATI — First Lutheran Church and OTR Adopt announced they have come to a compromise in their longstanding conflict over the church’s effort to demolish its historic, though reportedly dangerous tower.

An email from First Lutheran Church to WCPO says, “First Lutheran Church and OTR A.D.O.P.T. have reached an agreement for an independent engineer to investigate, assess, and provide a written report regarding the repairs needed to the First Lutheran Church bell tower.”

The statement comes after outspoken church members and supporters of the tower’s preservation effort have been bitterly divided on whether to have a third engineering firm evaluate the conditions and necessary repairs for the tower. First Lutheran Church’s contracted engineering firm, THP Engineering, argued in a report that the tower would need repairs costing upwards of $3.5 million to address stability and water damage concerns. The church and its engineering team also sought to reinforce the tower in the event of a natural weather event like a hurricane, in part accounting for the steep cost.

However, Cromwell & Associates, LLC, an engineering firm commissioned by historic preservation organization OTR Adopt, countered THP’s report by saying the tower only needs basic stabilization measures costing about $400,000. Citing this assessment, OTR Adopt has offered First Lutheran Church financial packages including $400,000 for the bell tower’s repair using donations from concerned individuals and community stakeholders like the Cincinnati Preservation Association.

OTR Adopt director Danny Klingler has validated the church’s safety concerns and desire to reinforce the structure, but he also said concerns over the tower’s risk to the public and its potential to collapse were being blown out of proportion.

In past interviews with WCPO, First Lutheran pastor Brian Ferguson once expressed resistance to the idea of having a third party assess what repairs were needed for the tower and how much it would cost. He said he and his fellow church leaders had confidence in THP’s assessment and were disinterested in challenging it with another firm’s evaluation. However, Klingler and several of his contemporaries in the historic preservation space have expressed support for the idea, arguing it could provide an appropriate and affordable solution from a neutral observer.

Paul Muller, the executive director of the Cincinnati Preservation Association, is one of the local experts who has been behind the idea of getting another engineer involved.

“[T]here are foundations out there that have come forward to us that said, you know, ‘[I]f this comes together and it needs money, we're there,’” Muller said. “That will not work at the $3 million level and I understand that completely. But if there is a repair that's in the range of $400,000, and I think that's what it looks like, that money is easily there.”

“Even structural engineering has an art component to it, and has a lot of interpretation," said Steve Kenat, another historic preservation advocate. "So if one organization believes that the building can be saved, and the city is okay with saving the tower as opposed to a full-on removal, it seems like that would be more appropriate for what we're trying to do in the neighborhood — and preserve the architecture that's here.”

