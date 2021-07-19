Brent Spence Bridge traffic patterns are about to change — again

COVINGTON, Ky. — Drivers who have just gotten used to the new traffic patterns on the Brent Spence Bridge should brace themselves for another shakeup this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday new lane closures on the Interstate 71/75 span across the Ohio River that will go into effect this coming weekend. The changes will impact northbound traffic only.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, access to I-75 north from the bridge will be closed as crews prepare for the next phase of maintenance and repainting. Once that setup is complete, crews will then close the bridge's access to I-71 north. KYTC officials said they expect that closure to remain in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday, at which point the longer-term lane patterns will be put into place.

By Sunday morning, the two center northbound lanes on the bridge will be closed, leaving the far-right and far-left lanes open: The far-right lane will provide access to I-71, and the far-left lane will provide access to I-75.

Officials expect this traffic pattern to remain in effect through Sunday, Aug. 29. The southbound traffic patterns — the two right lanes are open, while the two left lanes are closed — will remain in place.

Also in the release, KYTC District 6 chief engineer Bob Yeager said the maintenance project remained on schedule.

"We are more than 50% complete with the maintenance project on the bridge," he said. "This is a routine project that is part of the normal lifecycle of a major structure like the Brent Spence Bridge."

Yeager also emphasized in the release that inspections of the bridge show it remains safe to carry vehicles.

"They continue to reiterate the structure is sturdy, it is safe, and our maintenance work will ensure it stays that way," he said.

When KYTC first announced the project, they estimated work would continue through November 2021.