Brent Spence Bridge project clears environmental review, could break ground in 'coming months'

CINCINNATI — The $3.6 billion plan to improve the Brent Spence Bridge corridor has cleared a new hurdle, paving the way for the project to possibly break ground "in the coming months," according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Federal Highway Administration determined an environmental assessment conducted on the project showed "no significant impact," according to a press release from Governor Mike DeWine. The assessment evaluated social, economic and environmental impacts of the project.

This determination means the project, as designed, is approved to move forward. It also means the bridge design can officially move forward without the implementation of tolls — something promised early on by President Joe Biden and Governors DeWine and Andy Beshear.

"The federal approval is a major milestone for us and we're grateful to all our partners and communities for their feedback," said Beshear in a press release. "We look forward to completing this project, which will further boost our economic growth and create more good jobs for our families."

The USDOT announced Thursday evening the project has cleared the required comprehensive environmental review; ODOT and KYTC held five public hearings earlier this year to talk about the supplemental environmental assessment of the project. In all, KYTC and ODOT have held 16 neighborhood meetings and two open house events since late 2022, in addition to the public hearings.

"We will continue to engage with community members and listen to their feedback to obtain the best outcome for the people who rely on the corridor," said Jack Marchbanks, director of ODOT, in a press release. "The Federal Highway Administration's approval is important but so, too, is the quality of life for residents in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky."

Kentucky and Ohio announced in February 2023 it was beginning the process of collecting proposals for the construction and design of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project; no contractor has been announced yet.

The Brent Spence Bridge project aims to update the existing bridge while building a new, additional bridge. When the project is completed, officials said the new companion bridge will bear interstate traffic for I-71/75 while the Brent Spence Bridge will predominantly shoulder local traffic.

In January 2023, President Joe Biden and other lawmakers visited Covington to celebrate the roughly $1.635 billion in funding the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project received from the Federal Infrastructure Law, signed by Biden in November 2021.