Alexandra Apartments allowed to keep affordable housing status

CINCINNATI — Dozens of elderly and disabled residents of the Alexandra Apartments are breathing a sigh of relief after the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation closed on the building in a sale that allows it to keep its affordable housing status.

WCPO first reported on the residents who were in danger of being removed from the apartments in August 2020. Now, vulnerable tenants are no longer at risk of being pushed out of their homes.

The Model Group is partnering with the Redevelopment Foundation to manage the building and make renovations.

"We want to make sure the building is great and set up for the long haul, that the units are improved for the next 25-30 years," said Model Group CEO Bobby Maly. "But that we also bring in the right senior housing partner and service provider, and so that's what we'll be working on in the next phase of the redevelopment plan."

The Alexandra's affordable housing status is protected for another 13 years.

"There's a huge gap in affordable housing in Cincinnati, and that's why it's so critical to preserve all the affordable housing that we have,” said John Schrider, director of the Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio.

