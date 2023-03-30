'Yellowstone' star, Ohio native, partners with Jeff Ruby Family to help East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A "Yellowstone" star is teaming up with the Jeffy Ruby Family to help residents in East Palestine nearly two months after a train derailment wreaked havoc in their town.

Luke Grimes, a Dayton native who stars as Kayce Dutton in the popular Paramount Network series, is planning to go to East Palestine with members of the Ruby family on March 31 to distribute 250 water filtration systems and present the town with more than $100,000 for relief.

Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, said Grimes and his team reached out following the derailment to discuss how they could help residents.

"Once I saw the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, I knew I had to do something to help the residents get back on their feet,” Grimes said in a release. "With this visit and the dedicated fundraising, we hope we are able to continue to shine a light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help too."

In addition to Friday's event, proceeds from merchandise sold for Grimes' single "Oh Ohio" will also benefit East Palestine residents.

In a release, Mayor Trent R. Conaway said the funds will help the town move forward and the filters will provide relief to residents still nervous about their water. A Scripps News survey completed five weeks after the crash found the majority of residents refuse to use tap water despite officials telling them it is safe.

"While our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further enhancing the quality of our water supply," Conaway said. "We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to ensuring our community's health and safety."

The filters are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 8 a.m. at The Original Roadhouse on Main Street.

