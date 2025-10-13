Why Ohio GOP hasn't produced a congressional redistricting map yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republicans have yet to share a proposed congressional map with the public as the second deadline to pass a bipartisan map approaches. Why? They say they want to hear from citizens first. But Democrats say they are purposely going slow to skirt guidelines.

The clock continues to tick for Ohio to pass a new congressional map. After lawmakers failed the first step in the process, which would have been to pass a bipartisan map by the end of September, the Ohio Redistricting Commission (ORC) takes over.

Now, everyone is waiting on Gov. Mike DeWine to convene the group, which he said on Friday would be "soon."

"When is soon?" I asked the governor.

"Soon," he said, smiling.

"I feel like we do the 'soon' conversation a lot," I added, referencing how whenever he doesn't want to share details with reporters, he says "soon."

"Well, we know what the law is," DeWine responded. "It's going to have to occur this month."

The ORC's five Republicans and two Democrats will debate how to draw the state’s 15 U.S. House districts. The group is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats in the Statehouse. The three remaining seats include the governor, secretary of state and auditor.

Ohio's congressional districts are currently composed of 10 Republicans and five Democrats.

On average, Republicans win 55% to 45% of the vote over Democrats in Ohio. With that breakdown, Democrats proposed a map with eight seats leaning red and seven leaning blue.

The Republicans still haven't introduced their map yet — more than a month after the Dems did.

"I don't think it does any good to just introduce a map so everybody has something to talk about," House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said after I asked for his response to citizens who are upset that the GOP hasn't given them a map yet.

Republican legislative leaders say no map has been designed yet, and they have not talked to the White House about the process.

Huffman said that the public needs to weigh in before a map is made. This sentiment was echoed by a dozen other party members.

"We shouldn't do it the old way, which is, 'Here's the map, pass it, see you later,'" he said.

But Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) say that is exactly what the Republicans are doing.

"[The way the process works] really has upended the opportunity, I think, for a bipartisan map, and a process that would get us to the table because they can just run out the clock," Antonio said.

If the ORC doesn’t pass a bipartisan map by the end of October, lawmakers get a second chance to pass one — and it doesn’t have to be bipartisan. It would only need simple majority approval.

House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) is concerned. GOP leaders say they want at least 12 or 13 of the 15 districts to lean Republican.

"They're worried about losing next November because they've broken their promises, so they want to try and steal three congressional districts," Isaacsohn said.

DeWine is asking for patience.

"These things, if they get worked out — if they get worked out — they don't usually get worked out in a public meeting," the governor said.

But as of now, the Democrats, and the public, are left in the dark.

Deadlines and process

FAILED: Sept. 30: The lawmakers needed to pass a map with at least 60% in each chamber, with at least 50% support of Democrats.

Oct. 31: To meet this deadline, at least four members of the ORC, including two Republicans and two Democrats, must approve. They must have two public meetings if they intend to pass a map.

If that fails, it goes back to the legislature.

Nov. 30: This map can also pass with a simple majority, and it must be replaced after six years.

