Treasure hunt at Hocking Hills offers grand prize of $10,000 cash, real gold

LOGAN, Ohio — Jack Sparrow was right when he said not all treasure is silver and gold — this one includes cash too.

Hocking Hills Online is hosting its first treasure hunt, where participants search Hocking Hills State Park for a real treasure chest containing real gold and $10,000 cash.

The state park is around two hours away from Cincinnati in Logan, Ohio. Hocking Hills Online will post clues on its Instagram stories or send them to registered participants to help start the search.

Anyone over 18 can participate with the chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 cash, three gold bars, gemstones, antique jewelry and (of course) a wooden treasure chest.

Neither night hunting nor cheating will not be permitted. Participants will never have to travel off the trail to find the treasure.

This hunt, Hocking Hills Online said, will be the first of five. To register and learn more, click here.