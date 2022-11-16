Thousands of minks escape Ohio farm, many still on the loose

CINCINNATI — Thousands of minks escaped Tuesday morning after someone destroyed fencing at a northwest Ohio farm, the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said deputies were sent to Hoaglin Township's Lion Farms USA Mink Farm after between 25,000 and 40,000 minks escaped their cages after fencing was destroyed. That estimated number was provided by the property manager, Riggenbach said.

Minks are carnivorous mammals and the sheriff's office warned that their diet normally consists of "fresh kills," and they regularly hunt prey that is bigger than themselves. They warned that minks can pose a threat to homeowners, livestock owners and have proven costly to poultry ranchers.

Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said that only 10,000 minks were unaccounted for, as some stayed nearby the property and were corralled by employees.

Riggenbach said these are domesticated minks and generally won't survive in the wild because they lack the proper survival skills, but he advises people that find a mink to not approach because they might bite.

In other words, they may look cute... but don't touch them if you come across one.

Riggenbach also said that those that find minks on their property are entitled to protect animals and pets, but firing guns in a municipal area is illegal.

The sheriff's office has not said if they've arrested anyone for vandalizing the fencing or if they have identified any suspects.

