Third treasure hunt at Hocking Hills offers grand prize of $10,000

LOGAN, Ohio — Remember searching the woods as a kid, hoping to find hidden treasure?

Good news! You could make those childhood dreams come true.

Hocking Hills Online is hosting its third treasure hunt. Starting September 14, participants can search Hocking Hills State Park for a real treasure chest containing real gold and $10,000 cash.

The state park is around two hours away from Cincinnati in Logan, Ohio. Hocking Hills Online will post clues on its Instagram stories or send them to registered participants to help start the search.

Anyone over 18 can participate with the chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 cash, three gold bars, gemstones, antique jewelry and (of course) a wooden treasure chest.

"We want you off of your phones obviously but while you're here, you can record this memorable moment with your family and your kids doing this hunt," said Matt Pippin, owner of Hocking Hills Online.

Neither night hunting nor cheating will not be permitted. Participants will never have to travel off the trail to find the treasure.

"There's no reason to dig or climb," Pippin said. I've got 10 riddles. If you find the key and the chest, the treasure is yours."

Pippin puts his own money into the treasure hunt, which he believes motivates people even more. And if the first two hunts are any indication, people can't wait to make the trip.

"So many of the stories ended with 'we had the best time of our lives,'" Pippin said.

Sadly, there can only be one winner. But it might be you.

There's a prize out there and you've just got to get out and find it.

"Really motivated people get off the couch and come out."

To register and learn more, click here.