Statewide Missing Adult Alert issued for 64-year-old man from Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio — A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man that was last seen on March 28.

William Ingram was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County along Hilton Drive in Kettering. He is believed to be in a gray 2018 Jeep Compass with an Ohio license plate thay reads JLA6787.

Here's an example of what a Jeep Compass looks like:

Provided by the Ohio Attorney General's Office

Ingram is Black, 5'11", 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement say they are worried for Ingram's safety.

Anyone that sees Ingram or his vehicle is asked to call 911.