Statewide Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy possibly taken by foster mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his foster mother, according to the alert sent by the Columbus Police Department.

The alert says the foster mother "advised that she harmed her foster child and fled by car" from Columbus, Ohio.

The child, Darnell Taylor, is 5 years old, has black hair and brown eyes. He is missing, police said.

The foster mother, Pammy Maye, is 48 years old, stands 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle Maye fled in is a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee; WCPO's sister station WEWS reports police believe they found the Jeep in a Cleveland neighborhood, but they have not said whether the woman or child were found.

The alert was issued around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning; police said the alleged abduction happened at around 3:40 a.m.

Anyone who sees Taylor, Maye or her vehicle should call 911 or 1.877.262.3764.