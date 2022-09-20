Watch Now
Akron police cancel Amber Alert after missing 4-year-old boy found safe

Posted at 10:12 PM, Sep 19, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department canceled a statewide Amber Alert after a missing child was found safe Monday night.

Police said a 4-year-old boy was brought into the Akron Police Station unharmed. The child was believed to have been taken by his father, Jose Castro. Castro has not been apprehended at this time.

Akron police told affiliate WEWS in Cleveland that Castro is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are looking for a 24-year-old who they said shot a 24-year-old woman.

Castro is 5-foot-9 and 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

