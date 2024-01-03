Stalking charges not being filed against Ohio representative due to lack of evidence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges will not be filed against state Rep. Elliot Forhan for allegedly stalking a fellow colleague after the police asked but did not receive evidence of the crime, according to the city of Cleveland.

"No papers were issued based on the facts, circumstances, and evidence at this time," city spokesperson Tyler Sinclair told WCPO's sister station WEWS Tuesday.

State Rep. Juanita Brent (D-Cleveland) filed a police report alleging that Forhan came to her house in Nov. on two separate occasions. In the police report, an officer documented that Brent accused Forhan (D-South Euclid) of coming to her home on Nov. 20 and dropping off a letter for her. She claimed to have this on video surveillance.

Then on Nov. 21, Brent alleged that her personal security detail — not city law enforcement — saw a truck drive down her street. The vehicle slowed to a crawl near Brent's address and noticed the security, according to the document of the lawmaker's recollection. The driver "resembled" Forhan, according to the security detail. The truck left and did not return, according to the report.

On this date, a civil protection order against Forhan was granted to Brent.

Forhan has adamantly denied these allegations since they came out — sharing he does not even own a truck. He has also asked for Brent to publish the video and letter, since he says he knows they don't exist.

Police tried to ask for the same thing.

"Officers asked for but ultimately never received a copy of the referenced letter nor a copy of the referenced video," Sinclair added.

"I’m glad the prosecutor found no merit to the claims," Forhan said. "False stories about me continue to swirl, but the truth will keep coming out."

Forhan said he isn't done fighting.

"I’m keeping my options open," Forhan said about a possible lawsuit against Brent for what he calls a false report. "Litigation is not my goal. But I have to set the record straight and clear my name."

Brent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"That does not preclude the filing of charges in the future should circumstances change and/or additional evidence is made available to the Prosecutor’s Office," Sinclair said.

We've been reporting on Forhan's situation from the beginning. Click here to read more in-depth about the allegations, how they started and the timeline of events.

In November, House leadership stripped Forhan (D-South Euclid) of nearly all his privileges due to allegations of “abusive” and “violent” behavior — and the "pattern of harassment, hostility, and intimidation of colleagues and staff."

The decision to remove his duties was detailed in a 19-page dossier sent to House Democratic Leadership by Minority Leader Allison Russo, which was then obtained by News 5. In this report, it was decided that Forhan can no longer have an office, a legislative aide or utilize any services that state representatives can access.

He denied it all.

He is asking for his legislative privileges back, plus an apology, as he fights against a civil protection order and state investigation related to his alleged "abusive" behavior. Since he has suffered damage to his reputation and business, he said he isn't ruling out a lawsuit against the state.