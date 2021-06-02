Six people injured in Springfield mass shooting Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Six people are in the hospital after a mass shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on South Yellow Springs Street in Springfield, according to WCPO's media partners WHIO.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed that one victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight and five others were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The other five victims were taken to the hospital by medic units, private vehicles or individual cruisers.

Details on the condition of the victims are not yet known by police.

Investigators are working to learn the name of a suspect, but at this time they are not sure who is responsible for the shooting.

Crews from the Xenia, Springfield and Dayton posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene as well as the Springfield Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Springfield police say that they found “several individuals shot” when they got to the scene.

After the victims were taken to the hospital, Springfield Regional Medical Center reported that they were on ER lockdown.

