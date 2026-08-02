Sen. Bernie Moreno says Rep. Max Miller should not serve in Congress after abuse allegations from his daughter

CINCINNATI — Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno has denounced Rep. Max Miller, his ex-son-in-law, on social media after abuse allegations from Moreno's daughter.

In a social media statement, Moreno says Miller, who has served Ohio's 7th congressional district in northeast Ohio since 2023, should not be in Congress.

"As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily's divorce," Moreno wrote.

Moreno wrote that it's also been "horrific" to watch this play out publicly with his 2-year-old granddaughter caught in the middle of it.

"Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller's increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible," Moreno wrote. "As he admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter."

Emily Moreno accused Miller of scalding, hitting and threatening her while they were married, according to The Associated Press. Accusations against Miller have been public for years, and denied by him in the past, but they have recently escalated amid a custody dispute for Moreno's granddaughter.

Moreno's statement also comes after Miller defended himself against domestic abuse allegations in a live video on X on Sunday. In his live video, Miller, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and was a White House adviser for him during his first term, said that he will remain in his race for reelection before a Wednesday deadline to replace him, according to The Associated Press.

"I'm not dropping out of this race, and I'll win in November," said Miller, who denied abusing his former wife and his daughter.

In his statement, Moreno said that Miller needs to "seek professional help" to end the pattern of abuse he's left.

"If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them," Moreno wrote. "He should not serve in the House of Representatives."

Moreno said he chose to "speak the truth now" because he owes it to his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

"I ran for office because I wanted to make a difference for the country that gave me every opportunity to succeed, and to leave this nation better for my children and grandchildren," Moreno wrote. "That sacrifice has been especially hard on my wife Bridget, whose big heart and steady support have never wavered."

You can read Moreno's full statement below: