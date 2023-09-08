Rep. Young announces resignation after 2 arrests, multiple calls to step down

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rep. Bob Young, a Republican representing the Green area in the Ohio House, has announced his resignation following two arrests and calls from more than 30 fellow Republicans to step down.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Jason Stephens, Young stated he will resign effective Oct. 2 to allow time for a replacement to be found.

“All of the allegations that I am facing have become a distraction,” Young stated. “I will be vigorously defending myself, and I'm looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out.”

Young is facing three charges: domestic violence, assault and violation of a protection order. The first two stemmed from an incident in July, and the third at the end of August.

A letter calling for Young’s resignation and signed by 34 Ohio House Republicans was released Wednesday, which read, in part: "Serving in the Ohio House of Representatives is a privilege – not a right. While our prayers are with the family of Rep. Bob Young during this difficult period for them, we have serious concerns about his recent conduct, and it is clear that he is unable to provide effective representation to his constituents at this time.”

Stephens had previously asked Young to resign after his initial arrest.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also said on Thursday that Young should resign.

Young was removed from his committee leadership position last Thursday following his second arrest.

Read Young's full letter announcing his resignation below:

