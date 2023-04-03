Put it down or pay up: Breaking down Ohio's new distracted driving law

CINCINNATI — It is now illegal to text and drive in Ohio.

The state's new distracted driving law goes into effect Tuesday. It allows law enforcement to pull people over if they're seen using a cell phone or other electronic device while driving.

The new law now makes driving while texting a primary offense, meaning local, county or state law enforcement can immediately conduct a traffic stop if they witness drivers using their phones.

"It's all days of the week. All times of the day," Sgt. Tyler Ross with Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Ross has patrolled Southwest Ohio for the past six years. He said distracted driving is one of the biggest hurdles out on the roadways.

"I can drive next to somebody for upwards of a mile and they're staring at their phone," he said. "They have no idea and I'm in a marked car."

Since 2018, there have been 62,134 distracted driving crashes. 1,824 of them caused serious injury or were fatal, according to OSHP. In 2022, nine people died on Ohio roadways because of distracted driving.

"It's hard to notify family or see someone in the hospital that's seriously injured because somebody had to send a text message or was watching a video or on social media," Ross said.

Previously, only teenagers could be pulled over for use of a cell phone while driving; adults could not be pulled over for it, but could be cited for it if they were pulled over for another reason.

"I would have to wait for them to cross into my lane and almost strike my cruiser or outside their lane and strike another vehicle," Ross said.

Under the new law, drivers caught driving distracted can face more severe violations. They can be fined up to $150 and cited two points on their driver's license. On the first offense, drivers can take an educational course to remove those points.

Repeat offenders can receive increased penalties.

There are some cell phone usage allowances that won't get drivers in trouble:



Drivers are allowed to use a phone when the vehicle is parked or stopped at a red light

Drivers are allowed to swipe their screens to answer a call

Holding a cell phone to your ear during phone calls is allowed

Emergency calls will not be restricted

Use of a GPS function or navigation device is fine, but it must be mounted on the dash or console and not handheld

The law grants a six-month grace period for drivers to educate themselves about the new law. During that time, however, law enforcement can still issue warnings.

Violations will be issued beginning Oct. 4, 2023.

"Our goal is to continue to spread awareness, make our roadways safer," said Ross. "It's just a tool in our tool belt that will allow us to that."