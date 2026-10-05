Princeton City Schools superintendent releases statement on bus strike

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Mari Phillips released the following statement on Sunday on the current bus strike involving First Student.

Dear Princeton Families,



The school bus driver strike involving First Student continues. Princeton City Schools continues to explore and secure alternative transportation options, as available, to help provide service for students during the disruption.



Beginning Monday, October 5, alternate vendors have limited availability to transport students. UTS will continue operating its existing Princeton routes. The District has also secured limited transportation options that will be shared directly with families affected by the route. These arrangements are based on vendor availability and the transportation resources currently available to the District.



We recognize that in securing alternative transportation options, Princeton City Schools cannot put a full fleet back out for all of our students. When we are able to secure routes, we will inform those affected families of their secured route. We continue to work with transportation providers to identify additional options and restore service to as many students and activities as possible. Families who have not heard directly from our transportation team should plan to provide transportation for your students.



We appreciate our families’ patience and flexibility during this disruption. We will share additional information as transportation options and routes are confirmed.



It is important that our students receive the best academic education available. While online learning and paper packets are available for students unable to get to and from the buildings, we appreciate all the efforts families are making to bring students to and from school. We also appreciate the efforts of our staff and students in remaining flexible and committed to education.



The end of the quarter is quickly approaching. High school and Innovation Center students are reminded to submit all assignments in a timely manner through Google Classroom and contact teachers with any questions. All elementary and middle school students must complete all daily assignments and submit them the next day you are present in school.



Assignments will be sent to PCMS students at 8:30 a.m. on Monday via ClassDojo. New assignments for elementary students will be distributed at 9:30 a.m. on Monday via ClassDojo. If you are unable to open or access the assignments, please contact your child’s teacher.



We know the lack of transportation is frustrating for families. With mediation, we remain confident that the negotiations between First Student and the drivers’ union can be resolved fairly and quickly.



Thank you for continuing to drive safely around our schools and neighborhoods. Our gratitude goes to staff, families, students, churches, and municipalities for working together to support our students.

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