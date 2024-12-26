Pre-rolled cannabis could be coming to Ohio dispensaries

Cannabis pre-rolls could be permitted in Ohio under a proposed set of changes to the state’s adult-use marijuana program.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has released proposed updates of rules for Ohio’s dispensaries, processors, grow facilities and others connected to the recreational marijuana program.

The Common Sense Initiative, which is run by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and is tasked with evaluating business-impacting rules, will review public comments submitted through Dec. 23. The Division of Cannabis Control can change the rules based on the state initiative’s recommendations before the package goes before a mix of Ohio House and Senate representatives.

The proposed set of rules mentions raw single-serving units and infused single-serving units of cannabis. Both are pre-rolled joints.

“A raw single serving unit contains only plant material and the paper. An infused single-serving unit contains plant material, THC extract, and paper. Defining these separately is important as all cannabis is subject to tracking and testing requirements,” said Jamie Crawford, the spokesperson for the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control.

Local dispensary operators have reported that recreational consumers are coming to their locations to seek pre-rolled joints, but not finding them on the shelves. As of now, Ohio dispensaries are not permitted to sell pre-rolls.

Grace Brody, the senior manager of communications of Verano Holdings, which oversees the Zen Leaf dispensary location in Riverside, said the dispensary is continuing to monitor the adult-use regulations.

“We’re incredibly excited for the opportunity to sell pre-rolls in the Buckeye State, which would allow Verano and cultivators across the state to offer one of the most popular and convenient product categories for consumers at licensed dispensaries statewide, including Zen Leaf Riverside,” said Brody.

Brody said many adult-use cannabis markets across the U.S. offer pre-rolls, and pre-rolls remain a popular option among consumers.

The proposed rules also include constraints on advertising, like prohibiting billboards, television spots, Internet advertisements and other forms of advertising “with a high likelihood of reaching persons under the age of 18.”

In fact, any online presence must be age-gated under the proposed rules. Dispensaries may also be permitted to sell merchandise — such as T-shirts — to people 18 and older, as long as the merchandise contains branding that’s been approved by the Division of Cannabis Control.

Proposed rules also would lay the foundation for discounts and return policies at dispensaries.

Tom Haren, the spokesperson for the cannabis trade organization Ohio Cannabis Coalition, said in a statement the coalition has submitted comments on sections of the proposed rules that it believes could have negative ramifications on the industry. He did not specify which rules those are.

“We are pleased to see progress moving forward and remain committed to this process,” said Haren.